Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Purchases A$239,800.00 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Rating) insider Paul Cronin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$239,800.00 ($172,517.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

