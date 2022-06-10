Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Purchases A$239,800.00 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Rating) insider Paul Cronin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$239,800.00 ($172,517.99).
The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
