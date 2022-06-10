Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

