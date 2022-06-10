Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

