Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

