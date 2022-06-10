Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,777.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736 and have sold 23,500 shares valued at $935,795. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
