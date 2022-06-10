Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $25.26 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.08 and a 200-day moving average of $527.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

