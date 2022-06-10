Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,003 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 322,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,040,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,696,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

