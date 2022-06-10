Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $315.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.