Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,489 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several research firms have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

