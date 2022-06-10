AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
AerSale stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $744.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.
AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
