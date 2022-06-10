Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.91. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 6,428 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $606.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

