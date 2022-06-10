ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $49.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

AGESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.