Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

A stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 20,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.