Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.