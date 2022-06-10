AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Jun 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 22 dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,891,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

