AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 56,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 387,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 13,933.81%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

