Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,825,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

