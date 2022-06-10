Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $241.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

