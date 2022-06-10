Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 87,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 113,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

