Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $156.43

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 24962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

