Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

