ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.08. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 14,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

