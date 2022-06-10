Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $77.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $340.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $344.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $421.03 million to $451.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,153. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.