Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) Insider Mark Gray Sells 3,800,000 Shares

Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Gray sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$1,900,000.00 ($1,366,906.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Allegiance Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
