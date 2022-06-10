AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 8,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 56,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZBJ. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $891,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,975,000.

