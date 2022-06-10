Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.76.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

