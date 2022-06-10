Alpaca Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.99 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.42 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00324544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00439162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

