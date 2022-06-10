Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,247.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,395.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,642.33.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

