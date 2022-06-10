Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $76.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,219.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,395.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,642.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

