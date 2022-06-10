Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 3,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.