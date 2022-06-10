Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,020 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises about 7.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Alteryx worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

