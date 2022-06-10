Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.71

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $15.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

