Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 21,008,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

