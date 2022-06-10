Amalgamated Bank Acquires 20,864 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.66. 57,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.