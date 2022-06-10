Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

