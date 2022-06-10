Amalgamated Bank Buys 12,162 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.56.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

