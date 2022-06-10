Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

