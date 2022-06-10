Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $238.46. 17,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,046. The company has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

