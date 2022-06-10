Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,750,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.95. 63,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

