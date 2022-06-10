Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 396.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

