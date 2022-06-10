Amalgamated Bank Has $59.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 144,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,888. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.