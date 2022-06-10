Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.91. 24,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

