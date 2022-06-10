Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.