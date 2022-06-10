Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,859 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 499,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

