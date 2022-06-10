Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.62.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

