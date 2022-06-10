Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

