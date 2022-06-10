Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
AMZN traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
