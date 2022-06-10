AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $489.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.46 and its 200-day moving average is $606.90. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $480.78 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

