American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,116. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

