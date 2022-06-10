American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.07. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 7,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,323. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

