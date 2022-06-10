American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $21,398,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $211,395,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

